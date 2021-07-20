Kanye West Confirms New Album Donda, Previews New Song ‘No Child Left Behind’ – Listen

Speculation, hints and rumors spiraled out of control across the internet over the last few days that Kanye West could be dropping his long-awaited album, Donda, soon. However, the Chicago rapper has since ceased the murmurs and subtly announced that the LP is arriving this week amid the premiere of a new track during tonight's Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday night (July 20), during a brief break of the potential championship-determining face-off between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, ’Ye delivered a new joint called "No Child Left Behind" in conjunction with Apple's Beats by Dre via a commercial featuring agile sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. Within the ad, Yeezy confirmed that his 10th solo album will be released on Friday (July 23).

Beats by Dre via YouTube

At the beginning of the visual, scored and edited by Yeezy himself, the words on the far right corner of the commercial reads: "Kanye West 'No Child Left Behind' Donda Drops This Friday Listening Event Livestream On Apple Music Thursday At 8 PM EST."

On the track, featuring Yeezy's signature chords, a voice, DreamChasers Records artist Vory, melodically rhymes: "Back again/I used my back against the wall/Never caught on y'all/Never count on y'all/Always count on God." Shortly after, ’Ye comes in and croons repeatedly: "He's done miracles on me."

As for the visual, Richardson is seen in a kneeling position on track starting blocks before the camera pans in on her fully, showing her running in slow motion and also standing still as if she is regaining her breath after finishing a race. The commercial closes out with the phrase "Live Your Truth" in white lettering.

Richardson posted the ad on her Instagram page with a caption that revealed another new song from Kanye's Donda album will debut tomorrow night.

"There will be ups and down in life, but it’s important to remember to RUN YOUR OWN RACE.

Love to @beatsbydre and @kanyewest for the support.

Another commercial and another new Ye song dropping tomorrow!

DONDA out on Friday! Let’s goo🔥," she wrote.

Donda will be premiered in full during a sold-out listening at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22). This particular event will be livestreamed on Apple Music as well.

’Ye's forthcoming LP is the follow-up to his 2019 effort, Jesus Is King.

Kanye is amongst several rappers, including Drake, Snoop Dogg and Cardi B to stand with Richardson, who was given a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Association after testing positive for marijuana succeeding her first-place 100-meter race win at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19.

Following Richardson's 30-day suspension, it was revealed that she would not be competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old sprinter spoke on testing positive for the drug and shared that she used marijuana to deal with "emotional panic" after the recent loss of her biological mother.

Richardson tweeted earlier this month: "I'm sorry, I can't be y'all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I'll be your World Champ next year."

Take a look below to check out a snippet of Kanye West's new song "No Child Left Behind" via a Beats by Dre commercial featuring sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.