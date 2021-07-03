Cardi B Claps Back at Reporter Who Claims Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson May Use Steroids Due to Length of Hair, Nails

Cardi B is not here for any slander when it comes to sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

The Bronx-bred rapper came to the suspended sprinter's defense on Saturday (July 3), after Australian journalist Claire Lehmann posted a theory on Twitter that Richardson may be on steroids. The sprinter made headlines after she was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Association on Friday (June 2) for testing positive for marijuana, following her much-publicized win at the Olympic trials last month. Lehmann claims Richardson's long hair and nails prove she may be on performance-enhancing drugs, too. An assumption that turned Lehmann into a trending topic on Twitter.

Cardi had time for a response. "B I O T I N…….You needs for your thin ass hair," the "Up" rapper tweeted in response to Lehmann's wild claims, referring to the vitamin B supplement.

Cardi also addressed the topic on Instagram. "This is how I feel about the Sha'Carri situation, right. I feel like we cannot turn time around," Bardi told her fans. "I feel like the Olympics are going to try and be so hard on her 'cause this has been a big situation. However, that doesn't take away [from the fact] that she's the most talked about athlete. Three years from now, she's going to be the No. 1 most-anticipated to go to the Olympics."

Lehmann's claims are circumstantial at best. "Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use," she tweeted on July 2, clearly unfamiliar with the use of hair extensions and artificial nails. "Look, people in track know who is and who isn’t on the roids. Just because they couldn’t ping her on it doesn’t mean they don’t know."

Lehmann later compared Richardson to late sprinter Florence "Flo Jo" Joyner, who died at the age of 38, claiming Joyner was also a steroid user.

Lehmann isn't the first person to try and call out Richardson. Wack 100 also talked down about the sprinter via social media, saying, "she failed us as a people."

Richardson is currently serving a one-month suspension, which may make her eligible to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.