Cardi B Shares Posts of Offset and Daughter Kulture Following Pregnancy Reveal

It’s official. Cardi B and her husband Offset are expecting baby No. 2.

On Monday (June 28), Bardi hopped on her Instagram account and shared photos of herself with Offset and another pic with their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, to formally announce that their family is expanding. In one photo, Bardi is nude from the waist up and holding her breasts while Offset is embracing the mom-to-be and palming her growing belly.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," the Bronx rapper writes in the caption. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

In another picture, Bardi is posing with Kulture. They are both wearing all-white dresses with matching head wraps and gold accessories. Kulture is looking up at her mom while her hand is placed on the rapper's stomach.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny," Cardi B writes in the caption. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Bardi’s photoshoot comes after she initially unveiled her second pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 27). The Grammy Award-winning rapper showed off her baby bump onstage in a blinged-out bodysuit designed by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a cutout for her midsection. Bardi was performing alongside Offset’s group Migos during their performance of “Type Shit” from the Atlanta trio's latest album, Culture III.

The Invasion of Privacy rhymer has not revealed the gender of the child nor her due date.

Congrats to Cardi B, Offset and Kulture.