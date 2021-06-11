Migos Release Culture III Album – Listen

Migos have been teasing their third installment of the Culture album series for years, and the Atlanta trio finally comes through with the highly anticipated new album, Culture III.

On Friday (June 11), Quavo, Takeoff and Offset released the follow-up to 2018's Culture II, a new 19-song effort that features assists from big names like Drake, Future, Cardi B, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and more. On the production side, the Quality Control Music rappers tapped beat makers Zaytoven, Tay Keith, Wheezy, Murda Beatz, DJ Durel, Trauma Tone and others. The new album features the previously released singles "Straightenin" and "I Need It" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and of course plenty of the lingo, ad-libs and trap musings we've become accustomed to from the Southern rap stars.

Fans of the rap group have been waiting patiently for the album for an unusually long amount of time. It was only one year between the release of Culture and Culture II, the latter of which features the hit singles "MotorSport," "Stir Fry," "Walk It Talk It" and "Narcos." C3 was first announced to be dropping in early 2019. When early 2019 came and went without the album, Offset later told fans 2020 was the target timetable.

The album then seemed to fall victim to delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others. At one point, the group revealed the album would not be called Culture III, but they have since had a change of heart. Last January, Offset noted C3 would be the "last chapter."

Listen to Migos' Culture III album below.

Migos Culture III Album Tracklist

1. “Avalanche”

2. “Having Our Way” featuring Drake

3. “Straightenin”

4. “Type Shit” featuring Cardi B

5. “Malibu” featuring Polo G

6. “Birthday”

7. “Modern Day”

8. “Vaccine”

9. “Picasso” featuring Future

10. “Roadrunner”

11. “What You See” featuring Justin Bieber

12. “Jane/Birkin”

13. “Antisocial” featuring Juice Wrld

14. “Why Not”

15. “Mahomes”

16. “Handle My Business”

17. “Time for Me”

18. “Light It Up” featuring Pop Smoke

19. “I Need It” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quality Control Music, LLC.