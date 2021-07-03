Wack 100 Calls Out Suspended Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson – ‘She Failed Us as a People’

Suspended track star Sha'Carri Richardson has been receiving support from several celebrities in light of testing positive for marijuana at the Olympic trials in June, but Wack 100 is not one of them.

Richardson is currently serving a one-month suspension handed down by the United States Anti-Doping Association after recently testing positive for marijuana. The news comes after she became the talk of the sports world for her recent ascension and big first-place win at the Olympic trials last month. The suspension could jeopardize her chances at competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Wack didn't cut the sprinter any slack when it comes to her mistake, speaking his mind on Instagram about her situation. "Put her on the first thing smoking back to the dispensary!" the West Coast-based hip-hop manager captioned an Instagram photo of Richardson on Friday (July 2). "A violation leads to punishment. Nobody is bigger than the program. Rules & regulations are there to be followed not ignored. She failed us as a people far as I’m concerned!"

Since the news of her failed drug test broke, Richardson has commented on the situation, saying she used marijuana to cope with the death of her mother. "We all have our different struggles, we all have our different things we deal with, but to put on a face and have to go out in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain," Richardson said in a video statement on Friday morning. "Who are you? Who am I to tell you how to cope when you're dealing with a pain or you're dealing with a struggle that you've never experienced before or that you never thought you'd have to deal with. Who am I to tell you how to cope? Who am I to tell you you're wrong for hurting?"

While Wack appears to be a stickler for rules, people like Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahommes, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and even Drake have backed Richardson via social media.