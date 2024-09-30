Wack 100 Claims Drake Served Kendrick Lamar a Cease-and-Desist to Prevent Him From Performing ‘Not Like Us’ at 2025 Super Bowl

Wack 100 says Drake has sent a cease-and-desist to Kendrick Lamar to try and stop him from performing "Not Like Us" at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Wack 100 Says Drake Served Cease-and-Desist

On Saturday (Sept. 28), Wack 100 hosted a conversation on Clubhouse and claimed that Drizzy is so adamant about restricting K-Dot's highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance that he sent him a cease-and-desist letter.

"He served him a cease-and-desist...Kendrick Lamar so he can't perform 'Not Like Us' audio up top," Wack 100 said, adding, "Nah, he's trying to get the NFL to restrict Kendrick. He tryna get them to restrict, you know what I'm sayin'?"

When asked whether he thinks Drizzy's legal tactics will work, Wack said, "As long as Jay-Z got something to do with it, it likely wouldn't stick."

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

People Are Tired of "Not Like Us"

When "Not Like Us" emerged on May 4 as the presumable finale to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud, the track took off like wildfire and became the song of the summer. The song earned Kendrick Lamar his second solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart due to its popularity. However, there is a subset of fans who aren't exactly eager to hear "Not Like Us" at the Big Game considering how much it oversaturated everyone's summer.

"Tired of hearing they not like us. give that sh*t a rest…," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Kendrick was announced as the halftime performer. "Idc who performs at the 2025 Super Bowl, i just don’t wanna keep listening to 'not like us' from Kendrick tired of that bullsh*t," another added.

Kendrick Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl LIX halftime show performer back on Sep. 8. The game will go down Feb. 9, 2025, at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

