Mustard Says He Doesn’t Ever Want to Make a Song With That ‘Strange Guy’ Drake

Mustard Doesn't Want to Collaborate with "Strange Guy" Drake

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, published on Wednesday (Aug. 21), Mustard was asked if he would ever work with Drake again. The hitmaker emphatically said no.

"I don't think I want to make a song with that dude," he told the newspaper. "He's a strange guy."

Interestingly, Mustard and Drake previously collaborated on YG's 2014 banger, "Who Do You Love?" But since Mustard produced "Not Like Us," which is arguably the biggest Drake diss track in hip-hop history, the likelihood of Drizzy and the West Coast producer to ever work together on a song is nil at this point.

Mustard Goes In on Drake Calling Him the Malcolm X of White People

This isn't the first time Mustard criticized Drake. On Aug. 2, Mustard hopped on X, formerly Twitter, and unleashed an angry tirade. In his rant, he dissed Drizzy, comparing him to Malcolm X of White people. Mustard also implied that Drizzy influenced his friend, house producer Gordo, to release his new album, Diamante, on the same day as Mustard's own project, Faith of a Mustard Seed. The "Not Like Us" producer insinuated that this act was intentional and aimed at sabotaging the success of Mustard's album.

It all started when Mustard shared a post which revealed an unconfirmed report that his Faith of a Mustard Seed album moved 18,000 units in its first week of release. The West Coast hitmaker expressed gratitude for the sales summary. "Beyond Grateful," he captioned the post, along with the hashtag #FOAMS.

Mustard then added, "Album sales are a form of [White] supremacy you ni**as racist."

When a fan criticized him for his comment, Mustard lashed out at Drake for allegedly trying to sabotage his album release.

"Drake is the Malcolm x of [White] people [tears of joy emoji] and [DJ Akademiks] make sure you post @GordoSZN first week since drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me [tears of joy emoji]," he wrote in his post.

"These drake bots are the Nation of drizzlam," added Mustard. "THE BOTS TRYNA FADE ME [tears of joy emoji]."

