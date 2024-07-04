Kendrick Lamar Drops Video for His Chart-Topping Drake Diss ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar has finally released the music video for his chart-topping Drake diss song "Not Like Us."

K-Dot Drops "Not Like Us" Video

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" continues to be in pole position for song of the summer contention. On Thursday (July 4), the "king of the West Coast" delivered the visual for the smash hit. In the video, which was filmed on June 22, K-Dot brings the whole city of Compton, Calif. out for the victory lap. The visual below finds the "Euphoria" rapper visiting multiple locations in his hometown while backed by enthralled fans who enthusiastically rap the song's chorus of "They not like us/They not like us/They not like us."

In one scene, Kendrick and the song's producer Mustard are posted up outside local haunte Tam's Burger. Mustard is wearing a Toronto Blue Jays hat, which he has claimed since the video was filmed was not a move to troll Drake. In another scene, Kendrick's long-time partner Whitney Alford dances with the couple's kids, appearing to put to rest Drake's accusations on "Family Matters" that K-Dot abused Whitney.

There are also some visual shots at Drizzy. Kendrick beats an owl piñata with a stick and also eyes down an owl in a cage at the end of the Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar-directed video.

"Not Like Us" Powers Kendrick Lamar's Return

"Not Like Us," the last of the diss songs K-Dot released in his lyrical feud with Drake back in May, will go down as one of the biggest diss songs in rap history, having debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The former TDE rapper has been taking advantage of the career resurgence. On Juneteenth, he hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert, which is being hailed as a monumental moment in hip-hop, especially on the West Coast. Word on road is K-Dot might be prepping a new album.

Check out the video for Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping Drake diss below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video