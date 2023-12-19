Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2023

Hip-hop’s 50th year has been filled with so many memorable moments, but, most importantly, it felt like a torch was being passed. Many of the genre’s biggest producers kept their momentum going this year, and instead of opting for their usual bag of tricks, they helped to pay it forward for the next generation of rappers while still connecting with established artists.

Tay Keith ushered in a new era of rap by teaming up with Sexyy Red for her breakout hits and debut mixtape, Hood’s Hottest Princess. Metro Boomin brought together some of the culture’s most popular artists to curate a major motion picture soundtrack for the biggest kid’s film of 2023. The Alchemist also showcased his talents on numerous projects throughout the year, including those with lauded rappers like Earl Sweatshirt and Larry June.

Outside of the usual heavy hitters, new producers reigned supreme as well. RiotUSA exploded onto the scene thanks to Ice Spice, while Clayco pushed the creative boundaries of what was possible in Atlanta rap due to his work with Destroy Lonely. Then there are producers like BNYX, who was seemingly inescapable in 2023 because he had a part in many of the year’s biggest records from Drake and Travis Scott, among others.

As 2023 winds down, there are a lot of talented people behind the boards that deserve recognition for contributing to some of the year's best albums. While this list highlights just 20 of the producers making a mark over the last 12 months, there are many other producers that are still killing it out here. It’ll be exciting to see the ways in which these inimitable creatives continue their work in the studio in 2024. Check out 20 of the best producers of 2023 below.