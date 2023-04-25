Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana’ Remix With Nicki Minaj Debuts at No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Ice Spice's new "Princess Diana (Remix)" with Nicki Minaj has debuted in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, coming in at No. 4.

Ice Spice's new collaboration with Nicki Minaj is already proving to be fruitful. On Monday (April 24), Billboard updated the hit singles chart revealing the rappers' "Princess Diana (Remix)" has entered the chart at the No. 4 spot, by far Ice Spice's biggest charting song as a lead artist. Ice Spice now has two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her collab with PinkPantheress, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," is currently at the No. 10 spot after peaking at No. 3 on the chart.

Ice Spice commented on the latest song's success on social media on Monday.

"So proud of princess diana with nicki like my dream collab rlly came true i can d!e happy now," the "Much (Feelin U)" rapper wrote on Twitter.

Nick Minaj also congratulated Ice Spice for her highest ranking Billboard Hot 100 record.

"YALL!!!!! 2 songs in the TOP 10 is crazy!!!!!!!" she wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations!!! Princesssssssss @icespicee_ #PrincessDiana #HeavyOnIt #Barbz #Munchkins Stay tuned. Love you guys sm."

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Princess Diana (Remix)" dropped on April 14, after they teased the record back in March. It is the first release on Nicki's recently announced new record label Heavy on It and was put out jointly with Ice Spice's home label 10K Projects/Capitol Records. They also released an EP, which features seven different versions of the track.

Check Out Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Princess Diana (Remix)" Video Below