Ice Spice Scores Highest Billboard Hot 100 Entry So Far With PinkPantheress’ ‘Boy’s a Liar Part 2′

Ice Spice has scored her highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thus far with the PinkPantheress collab "Boy's a Liar Part 2."

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), Billboard updated its Billboard Hot 100 ranking revealing the new track from the English singer-songwriter and rising Bronx, N.Y. rapper has debuted at No. 14. A remix of the original song, which was released last November, came out on Feb. 3. According to Luminate numbers, the new single opened with 600 downloads, 20.2 million U.S. streams and 585,000 radio airplay audience impressions. The track also debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 54 on Global Excl. U.S.

The song's popularity is due in large part to TikTok. North West recently used the track in a video she uploaded to the app to show off a portrait she drew of Ice Spice.

The news may come as a surprise to many, considering the momentum of Ice Spice's breakout track "Munch (Feelin' U)." Released last August, the song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, No. 34 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 28 on the Rhythmic chart but failed to slide into the Billboard Hot 100. Her previous high on the Billboard Hot 100 came with the single "Gangsta Boo" featuring Lil Tjay, which peaked at No. 82.

Ice Spice is coming off the release of her debut EP, Like..?, which dropped on Jan. 20 and features the singles "In Ha Mood," "Bikini Bottom," "Gangsta Boo" featuring Lil Tjay and "Munch (Feelin' U)." The project peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With a growing fan base, Ice Spice's supporters are definitely giving her her flowers. Sometimes literally. Earlier this week, a video went viral of Ice Spice politely turning down a fan who attempted to woo her with a bouquet of roses.

Watch PinkPantheress and Ice Spice's "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" Video