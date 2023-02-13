North West Draws Ice Spice Perfectly – Watch

North West displayed her impressive artistic ability by perfectly drawing a portrait of Ice Spice.

On Monday (Feb. 13), Kanye West's daughter, North West, hit up the TikTok account she shares with her mother, Kim Kardashian, to show off the fact that she has seemingly inherited a certain sense of creativity and talent from her A-list parents. North West put her budding art skills on display for her nearly 400 million followers as the 9-year-old flawlessly executed a sketch of Ice Spice.

In the TikTik video below, Kanye's eldest daughter offers up a step-by-step walkthrough of exactly how she put together her two-dimensional drawing of the Bronx rapper before proudly showing off the final product.

Equipped with only a pencil as Ice Spice and PinkPanthress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" serves as the soundtrack, North West meticulously captures Ice's distinct facial features and immediately recognizable curls. After adding finishing touches such as some contour shading on Ice's nose and the "Munch (Feelin’ U)" rapper's signature choker necklace, West capped off the impressive piece by signing the portrait with a simple "North."

This isn't the first time the heir to the Kardashian-West throne used a portrayal of a popular figure within the music industry to express her creativity. Back in October of last year, North West went viral for her Halloween costume that served as an exact replica of Aaliyah's 1996 Tommy Jeans ad campaign. Complete with the same baggy jeans, jacket, socks and flip-flops worn by the late R&B singer in the now iconic Tommy Hilfiger advertisement, North joined her siblings, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West, for a viral photoshoot as they each dressed as Sade, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E, respectively.

As for Ice Spice, the past few days have seen the Like..? rhymer receiving her flowers in more ways than one. Not only was she the subject of North West's most recent masterpiece but Ice Spice was also presented with a beautiful bouquet of roses from an adoring fan on Saturday (Feb. 11), which she politely turned down.

Watch North West Draw Ice Spice Perfectly in the Video Below