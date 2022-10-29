Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday.

On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.

Meanwhile, Chicago portrayed British singer Sade in her iconic denim outfit, including gold hoop earrings and matching bangle bracelet. It's amazing how the 4-year-old looks uncannily like the Diamond Life artist.

Saint dressed as the West Coast icon Snoop Dogg, rocking a gray flannel and braided hair. The Doggfather will certainly appreciate the 6-year-old's portrayal of him. Finally, the youngest sibling Psalm, 3, channeled the late hip-hop icon Eazy-E with his black Compton baseball cap, sunglasses, jacket and glove.

It was truly a fun time for the kids this Halloween as they enjoyed their photo shoot dressed as the legendary '90s music icons. The children played and posed in front of the camera in Kim's entertaining TikTok video, which was mysteriously deleted from her account. You can watch it below.

Kim added more pictures from the photo shoot on her Twitter account as well.

Check out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Children as Music Icons for Halloween Below