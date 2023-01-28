Ice Spice Says She Spoke to Drake About Rumored ‘BackOutsideBoyz’ Diss

Ice Spice has addressed the rumor that Drake dissed her on his song "BackOutsideBoyz" from his latest project, Her Loss.

In an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, which debuted on YouTube on Friday (Jan. 27), Ice Spice revealed that she spoke to Drake about the rumored "BackOutsideBoyz" diss. On the song, Drizzy raps, "She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute." Many fans believed that the Toronto rap star was referring to Spice, but that wasn't the case.

"He didn't [diss me]. We spoke about it. He said that was not about me," she told radio hosts Ebro, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg at the 15-minute mark in the video below.

Spice added that Drake also appreciated her snarky comeback to the diss rumors on Twitter. "At least ima 10 [woman shrugging her shoulder emoji] [tears of joy emoji]," she tweeted back in November of 2022.

"Yeah and he also appreciated that too just like being cool about it [and] not being a weirdo like because, you know, people [could take it out of context]," she said.

Spice mentioned that she attended Drake's Apollo Theater concert in New York last week where she experienced a good vibe. The 23-year-old rhymer also revealed that she met with Drizzy prior to the NYC event and had a cordial meeting.

"We ended up linking up and just we was just chatting. Like we Gucci, bro," she stated.

Ice Spice is currently on a promo run for her just-released Like..? EP. The Bronx baddie noted in her Hot 97 interview that her fans seem to love "Princess Diana" off the project.

Watch Ice Spice's Interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning Below