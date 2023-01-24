Ice Spice just copped some impressive new ice.

On Monday (Jan. 23), Benny Da Jeweler shared video on Instagram of himself delivering the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist a custom diamond piece and chain worth $100,000. In the clip, Benny and Isis are in a room with several other people while the rapper's new single "Gangsta Boo" plays. Benny breaks out the custom piece, which features an animated version of Ice Spice's face, complete with curly afro covered in diamonds, and gives it to the BX rhymer who models it for the cameras. The piece looks to be roughly the size of a baseball.

"TOLD PRINCESS DIANA WE DOIN $100K FOR THE CHAIN!!! @icespicee WHAT THEY GON TELL US!!!" Benny captioned the video clip.

In a follow-up post, he shared a close-up view of the piece and provided the fine details.

"CLOSE UP OF THE BIG @icespicee PIECE WITH THE AFRO IN ROSE GOLD 💎💎 OVER 80 CTS IN DIAMONDS!!" he explained in the caption.

The "rapper chain" is just another sign of Ice Spice's arrival in the rap game. Having already acquired a cult following in a year's time, Ice is fresh off the release of her debut EP Like..?, which dropped on Jan. 20 via her new label deal with10K Projects/Capitol Records. The project features the previously releases singles "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Bikini Bottom" and "In Ha Mood," as well as the previously leaked track "Gangsta Boo" with Lil Tjay and more.

Check Out Ice Spice's New $100,000 Chain Below