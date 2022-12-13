Drake Buys Necklace of 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for Times He Wanted to Propose But Didn’t

Drake just bought a jaw-dropping new necklace with an interesting backstory.

On Monday (Dec. 12), New York jeweler Alex Moss debuted the iced-out piece on Instagram. The necklace looks more like something that belongs in a museum, or in a royal family's collection. Dozens of huge diamonds line the chain. The necklace took over a year to complete and utilizes 18 karat white gold.

"Ordering the impossible. An expedition spanning 14 months. Every diamond hand-selected. Inspected to only suit perfection," a female narrator reveals in the video (below).

"New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it," the video is captioned. "42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York & Drake."

The piece is estimated to have cost the Her Loss rapper between $4 and $6 million.

"So who was the 2 big stones for ??? You should call this piece 'UNLUCKY LADIES,'" one person commented under the video.

"42 times??? Drake needs a better therapist," someone else typed.

"42 women are punching air right now," another person wrote.

Drake is no stranger to copping gaudy pieces. A few of his purchases include him buying a $100,000 Stone Island piece from Ben Baller in 2017, followed by him buying a $120,000 OVO chain a few months later. The same year, he bought Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 chain. In 2020, he purchased a matching $200,000 chain with Future. The latest piece trumps them all.

In other Drake-related news, the OVO head honcho recently went viral after being photographed wearing a hentai art earpiece while performing at a recent show.

Check Out Drake's New "Previous Engagements" Necklace Below