Drake and 21 Savage Admit They Helped Each Other Write Verses on Her Loss Album

Drake and 21 Savage have admitted to helping each other write lyrics on their collab album, Her Loss.

On Sunday (Nov. 27), Drake and 21 Savage sat down on Sirius XM's OVO Sound 42 radio and chopped it up about their wildly successful new album. During the chat, the duo revealed it was a true collaborative effort as they helped each other pen rhymes.

"That’s why I say you just different," 21 Savage explains to Drake at the 20:45-mark. "Even with the way you create and the way you do shit. Because you know I’ma go in the booth and I’ma rap. I know how to do that. But structuring and knowing, like, 'Alright, nah, we don’t need no hook on this one but 21 need to do it like this.' I ain’t gone cap, nigga. Drake wrote some of my verses on this album. These facts. You know what I’m sayin’. I don’t give a fuck what a nigga say. Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album."

"By the way, you also helped me with shit, too," replied Drake. "So, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Straight up."

Of course, Drake has faced ghostwriting allegations in the past, which he addressed, saying ultimately he believes the best approach is to collab on a personal level.

"What I’ll say is like, one of the most intense conversations I ever had was just like, and of course, I’ve dealt with this shit my whole career, niggas being like, 'Oh, people made you. They wrote your songs for you,' and all that bullshit," Drake told 21. "And obviously, I think I let it affect me more than it should’ve because I know the work that I put in. Ultimately, one of the most intense conversations I ever had was with somebody where I’m like, 'Yo, why is it always us doing for you?' And then, when I say 'us' I mean all of us, like this whole generation. The hood, the street niggas that you claim you love, or this or that. I don't like that one-sided shit, you know? I just feels, like, weird. I just feels like all we do is give with energy, performances, songs, writing, whatever and then what? What’s left for us?"

"It’s like what you said about me," Drake continued. "I can’t be that character. Not only am I coming to do an album with you, I’m coming to Freaknik. I’m coming to be with your family and shit. Because I just have a place for you in my heart where it’s just, this shit matters to me. You know, it’s not just about me. Like, I’m more excited for this album about what it’s going to do for us not what it’s going to do for me. That’s the biggest thing."

Her Loss proved to be a major success. The album moved 404,000 units in its first week, becoming the biggest rap album debut of the year. It also dominated the Hot 100 chart, taking up eight of the top 10 slots a week after the album dropped.

The LP hasn't been without controversy. Drake appears to diss numerous people on the project including Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West and Serena Williams' husband. Drake and 21 Savage have also been sued for $4 million by the parent company of Vogue for making a fake magazine cover to promote the album. The duo recently teased an upcoming tour in promotion of the LP.