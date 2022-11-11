Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet

Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie.

Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.

Naturally, the internet went in on the photo.

"Drake the type of guy to say 'I’m feeling snug as a bug in a rug 💞' before falling asleep in a silk bonnet," one Twitter user joked.

"Nah this nigga drake funny asf 😭😭 cus why EVERYTHING he does comes of so bbl-ish? from the bonnet to gracefully sinking his face into the pillow im crying," someone else tweeted.

"Drake wearing a bonnet is further proof that he’s in his baddie era and it needs to stop," someone else opined.

Drake selfies having the internet going nuts is becoming a common occurrence. Last month, he got roasted for posting a new duck-lip selfie. Over the summer, he went viral after debuting a new hairstyle on Instagram. The internet is relentless on the rap mega star, who recently became a meme trend due to a line on the new Her Loss cut, "Rich Flex."

See More Twitter Reactions to Drake's Sleepy Bonnet Selfie Below

