Drake Memes Go Viral After Drizzy Debuts New Hairstyle

Drake has ditched the braids for a new more streamline hairdo and the internet is having a field day with memes and hilarious comments about the transition.

On Thursday night (Aug. 25), Drake shared a series of photos on Instagram, revealing he is no longer rocking the braids he went viral for earlier this year. His hair is now slicked back into a retro-Dallas shag-Berry White-esque bun.

"Other than myself…everything has changed," he captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, Drake shared a series of photos of himself gambling at a casino. A video in the spread shows the rapper getting his hair washed in preparation for his new style. He urged his Instagram followers to "Give this guy a name…" Many people obliged in the comment section.

"Slick back Papi," Gillie Da Kid responded.

"Boy got the well therrrrrres! Noooo place liiiiike home!! 227 vibes booming. Ok my g," Jae Millz posted.

"Lionel Hella Richie," The Game joked.

The jokes didn't stop there. Twitter users had a field day with memes and comments directed at the Honestly, Nevermind rapper.

"This what Drake lookin like now," one person commented along with a photo of Al Sharpton.

"Drake's the type of guy to be like 'this is my favourite part' and wiggle his toes when the hairdresser washes his hair," another person posted.

"Drake the only rapper that’s having fun with this shit and doing anything he really wants lmao other niggas tryna be “cool” Drake just really doing him lmao look at the hair! I love it lmao," someone else added.

Drake switching his hair always seems to get the internet talking. Before the braids, he went viral in 2021 after he got a heart shaved in his head for the rollout of Certified Lover Boy.

