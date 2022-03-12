Drake Gets His Hair Braided and People Are Confused

Drake is trying something new with his hair.

Late last night (March 11), the Certified Lover Boy rapper shared photos of his new hairstyle. Drake has traded in his curly locs for cornrows. He uploaded two selfies on his Instagram Story that show him with six braids in his hair.

The new look confused many people who wondered aloud if Drake used hair weave in his braids considering the OVO boss' hair was seemingly too short to get braided recently. "Is that synthetic weave or human hair that helped fill in the braids on drake’s hair?" one person pondered on Twitter.

"Drake had short hair two days ago, now this nigga got braids lmfaoo," another person noted.

Others assumed Drake is in album mode again. "You Know Drake is about to release music whenever he’s unlocking a new character or personality. The Braid’s era," someone else tweeted.

Drake has kept it pretty simple over the years when it comes to his hair. The last time Drake's hair made headlines, he got a heart shape cut into his hair in promotion of his Certified Lover Boy album.

The rhymer has been the topic of internet jokes multiple times this year. In January, he was the butt of social media memes after news broke that Rihanna was pregnant with A$AP Rocky's child. A few days later, a photo of Drake staring intently at his phone caused another storm of memes poking fun at the rapper.

See more social media comments about Drake's new hairstyle below.