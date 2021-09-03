Drake Drops New Certified Lover Boy Album – Listen

The Boy is back. Drake hits fans with his highly anticipated sixth solo studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

On Friday (Sept. 3), Aubrey finally delivered CLB, following his 2018 LP, Scorpion. His latest album features 21 songs with guest appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Project Pat and more. The album comes an entire 11 months after Drizzy released the lead single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Durk, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The release of Drake's new opus also comes after the rapper revealed his album features via numerous billboards in major cities.

The OVO leader has been teasing the project for a while, first announcing he was working on the album in April of 2018 during his Assassination Vacation Tour in Europe. Between then and now, he's put out The Best in the World Pack, Care Package and Dark Lane Demo Tapes to hold fans over.

CLB is much shorter than its 25-song predecessor, which Drake previously talked about. "Last album, I went high volume," he recalled during an interview last February. "It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I'll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise. Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it's tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yea, I'm having a lot of fun right now making music."

On Aug. 27, 2020, speculation arose about Drizzy dropping a new album that week, with the reasoning being the Canadian-born rapper wanted to release it in time to make the Grammy Awards' eligibility deadline on Aug. 31, 2020. That didn't happen. Last September, he got fans excited again after a billboard teased the date Oct. 3, 2020, which turned out to be an announcement for a new Nike collab. Later that month, he revealed the long-awaited LP would come out in January. That time came and went without Certified Lover Boy dropping. In addition to pump fakes on release dates, Drizzy has also commented that this new release will get hated on.

Back in June, Drake confirmed the album would be dropping before the end of the summer. Three years after Scorpion, the wait is finally over.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Tracklist:

1. "Champagne Poetry"

2. "Papi’s Home" featuring Nicki Minaj

3. "Girls Want Girls" featuring Lil Baby

4. "In the Bible" featuring Lil Durk and Giveon

5. "Love All" featuring Jay-Z

6. "Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott

7. "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug

8. "TSU"

9. "N 2 Deep" featuring Future

10. "Pipe Down"

11. "Yebba’s Heartbreak"

12. "No Friends in the Industry"

13. "Knife Talk: featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat

14. "7am on Bridle Path"

15. "Race My Mind"

16. "Fountains" featuring Tems

17. "Get Along Better" featuring Ty Dolla $ign

18. "You Only Live Twice" featuring Rick Ross and Lil Wayne

19. "IMY2" featuring Kid Cudi

20. "Fucking Fans"

21. "The Remorse"

Listen to Drake's new Certified Lover Boy album below.

