Drake Appears to Be Revealing Certified Lover Boy Album Features on Billboards in Different Cities

With one more day until Drake unveils his long-awaited, highly sought-after Certified Lover Boy album, the Toronto rapper appears to be revealing the guest features on the LP using billboards in a number of major cities.

While the artists presumed to be on the effort aren't confirmed just yet, a Drizzy fan Instagram page, @wordonrd, and other social media accounts have shared images of billboards located in Memphis, Houston, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, California and Nigeria.

Based on the massive boards, singer Yebba of West Memphis, Ark. is on the project as well as Memphis native Project Pat of Three 6 Mafia. For H-Town, the billboard reads: "Hey Houston the hometown hero is on CLB." And although the bulletin didn't specify which rapper from the city is going to be on Drake's latest opus, Travis Scott was tagged on the IG post. The reference could mean rap favorite Bun B or even Beyoncé.

For New York City, similar to Houston, the board doesn't disclose which rhymer is on the album, but the billboard does read, "Hey New York the GOAT is on CLB." Some fans are assuming this could be Jay-Z while others have named Nas. Some fans even think The Notorious B.I.G. is who the billboard is referring to. Since Nicki Minaj is a longtime friend and fellow Young Money rep, maybe she could appear. Nonetheless, the truth will be revealed on Friday (Sept. 3).

In the ATL, the CLB billboard reveals that Slime, which is presumed to be Young Thug, Pluto, who is likely Future—one of Drizzy's partners in rhyme—Savage and Baby are on the LP. Savage can be assumed to be 21 Savage and Baby is Lil Baby. 21 Savage even reposted the image on his own Instagram page on Wednesday (Sept. 1).

Chicago's billboard informed fans that Smurk—or Lil Durk—is on the album and the board in California named R&B singer Giveon, who appeared on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" off Drizzy's Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape, as well Ty Dolla $ign.

Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi and Tems, who is on Wizkid's lauded "Essence" track, will also be part of the CLB tracklist.

As previously reported, the 6 God announced on Monday (Aug. 30) that Certified Lover Boy, which was initially revealed last year and set to arrive in January of this year after several delays, will finally be released on Sept. 3.

Check out the CLB billboards below.