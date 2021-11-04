Drake and 21 Savage Flame YK Osiris for Getting a Heart Shaved Into His Hair

Drake is known for his signature Certified Lover Boy heart-shaped haircut and now, YK Osiris has decided to replicate Drizzy's cut. However, the singer is getting roasted for it by both the 6 God and 21 Savage.

Last night (Nov. 4), the R&B artist unveiled his new cut that features a rendition of the heart Drake has cut into his hair. YK Osiris captioned the post, "'certified lover thug' @250thebarber," including two pregnant woman emojis, seemingly referencing Drizzy's album cover for CLB.

Drake caught wind of YK's post and took jabs at the Jacksonville, Fla. native's new look.

"Burnt tf out," Drizzy typed in his IG Story, including laughing emojis. "You really one of one @ykosiris."

champagnepapi via Instagram

21 Savage, who has jokingly poked fun at YK Osiris in the past when the crooner showed off a red Gucci brand jacket with matching pants, joined the conversation as well. 21 shared his thoughts on YK's cut and wrote, "Ain't even a heart bra dats Mickey Mouse ears."

YK Osiris, however, is unfazed by the critics and commentary.

He went on his Instagram Story and said, "People don't get it. Just because I got a little sauce from the great, y'all niggas like...but y'all niggas get sauce from the wrong niggas. Y'all need to start looking at the great. Y'all get sauce from the wrong goddamn niggas. I'm getting sauce from the great, and that's Drake. That's my nigga and that nigga the great, nigga. Hell yeah, I'ma bite a little sauce, get a little sprinkle."

YK added, "Put the cherry on top of that bitch."

The Golden Child artist also shared that he paid $1,500 for his haircut.

YK Osiris is clearly paying homage to Drizzy, whom he has a relationship with and has hung out with in the past. Back in September, the Toronto native trolled YK after claiming to have "dog walked" the former 2019 XXL Freshman in a basketball game.