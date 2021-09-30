Drake Trolls YK Osiris After Drizzy ‘Dog Walked’ Osiris in a Basketball Game

Drake and YK Osiris might be peers in the rap game, but apparently, they are competitors on the basketball court.

Yesterday (Sept. 29), Drizzy shared an image in his Instagram story of the Jacksonville, Fla.-bred crooner and trolled him on the photo. The two artists played a few games of ball with a several others. In the pic, Osiris is sitting near the court's "bench," and appears to be either fatigue or engaged.

"Zero games won face ass bye go home ur shit word to showtime and MK we dog walked B2K Osiris on a light Wednesday run," the 6 God wrote on the image, comparing Osiris to 2000's singing group B2K.

champagnepapi via Instagram

The "Worth It" singer, who shared via IG that he was in Miami, which is where the games presumably took place, also posted his own videos of the seemingly friendly game.

In the first clip, Drizzy is seen playfully lifting YK up while they're on the court and jokingly tosses him a short distance. The other shows Drake guarding the R&B star and has a caption that reads: "This man not like that fr lol @champagnepapi good game doe," including several laughing emojis.

In the videos, Drake also hits a few fadeaway jumpers. It's unclear how many games were played, but in the end, YK hopped back on his IG story to inform his fans and followers that "them boys suck," likely referring to Drizzy and his crew.

It's clearly all fun and games between the Toronto artist and YK Osiris as they've engaged in friendly banter on previous occasions. In fact, last June, YK challenged Drake to a boxing match, which Drizzy laughed off.

Check out more footage of the basketball game between Drake, YK Osiris and their crews below.