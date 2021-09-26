Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Getting a No. 1 Album

Lil Nas X's hopes at getting his first No. 1 album have been dashed by Drake's dominance.

On Sunday (Sept. 26), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200 chart, which reveals Drake's Certified Lover Boy album has retained the top spot on the chart, blocking Lil Nas X's Montero from debuting at No. 1. CLB continues to do numbers for the third week in a row, notching 171,000 equivalent album sales. That total includes an additional 4,000 traditional album sales.

The latest album from Drake debuted at No. 1 on the chart with a massive first week of 633,000, pushing Kanye West's Donda album from the top spot. The second week, Certified Lover Boy moved an impressive 233,000 units. In the process, the album has broke multiple streaming records including biggest opening day on Apple Music and Spotify.

Lil Nas X's LP put up some impressive numbers in its first week, moving 126,000 units including 22,000 traditional albums. The "Old Town Road" artist's debut features 15 songs and guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Elton John and Miley Cyrus. The album was powered by the singles "Sun Goes Down," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," and "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow. The latter two have reached platinum status. However, the buzzsaw that is Drake continues to cut through the competition. Drizzy is the first hip-hop artist to maintain the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for multiple weeks in 2021.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart included Kanye West (Donda, No. 4), Doja Cat (Planet Her, No. 6) and The Kid Laroi (F*ck Love, No. 8).

