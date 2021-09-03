Every Artist and Producer Who Worked on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Album

It's been just about three long years since Drake released a full album, which was Scorpion in 2018. And although he offered The Best in the World Pack and Care Package in 2019, and also a mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, in 2020, fans were held over for some time, but it wasn't the same—pun intended. However, today (Sept. 3), the hunger pains have ceased as Drizzy has delivered his immensely anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy.

Prior to the LP's arrival, there were many teasers, including billboards that emerged in several major cities, indicating the features that were to appear on the offering. Those artists include Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, West Memphis, Ark. singer Yebba, Three 6 Mafia's Project Pat, Nigerian singer Tems and more.

And in addition to the myriad of guest appearances, there's a number of producers who contributed to the album's musical landscape such as Noah "40" Shebib, TM88, PartyNextDoor, Metro Boomin and Cardo, among others.

It's widely known that this project has been a long time coming as Drake first announced CLB in October of 2020. At that time, he shared that the effort had a release date set for January of this year. However, the offering was pushed back due to the 6 God sustaining a knee injury that required surgery and rehabilitation.

Between the time when the album delay announcement was made and the project's actual arrival, Drake confirmed that his new music was not only mixed, mastered and completed, but he also said that CLB won't have a tracklist nearly as lengthy as Scorpion, which was a two-part album with 25 songs in total. However, CLB is lengthy, coming in at four songs shy of that number.

And of course, the Canadian hitmaker threw a few jabs before delivering CLB, but now we all see why.

Take a look below to see all of the artists and producers who gave a bar or beat to Drake's Certified Lover Boy album.