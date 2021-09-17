Lil Nas X, Mozzy, Curren$y and Kino Beats and More – New Projects This Week

New music Fridays has arrived once again. This week, there's a debut album from an unapologetic, chart-topping rapper, an LP from a Californian spitter and a project from one of New Orleans' own.

Lil Nas X drops his very first album, Montero, titled after his government name. The LP, which Nas X revealed via social media was a therapeutic undertaking, was first announced on Aug. 25. At that time, he tweeted about the then-upcoming release, "Creating this album has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own." Weeks later, numerous ads began emerging on billboards, presumably in Los Angeles, in promotion of the Georgia rapper's debut effort, which includes features from Jack Harlow—who appears on the LP's lead single, "Industry Baby"—Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, iconic British artist Elton John and more.

Sacramento, Calif. rapper Mozzy delivers his second album this year, Untreated Trauma. Following up his Billboard-charting joint effort, Kommunity Service, with fellow West Coast rapper YG, Mozzy's latest contains solid bars that encapsulate his experiences as he's matriculating through life. The 10-track album contains guest appearances from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Kalan.FrFr, YFN Lucci and more. Untreated Trauma's first single, "Straight to 4th," arrived back on Sept. 9.

Curren$y, one of the kings of smokers' music, drops his collab album, Matching Rolexes, with international producer Kino Beats. First revealed earlier this month, with five other forthcoming offerings, the veteran NOLA-bred rhymer drops off 11 new songs, one of which is a feature with DeJ Loaf. Matching Rolexes is Spitta's fourth project to arrive this year. In June, he released Welcome to Jet Life Recordings 2 with artists on his Jet Life label. He also delivered Financial District in April and Collection Agency in February.

Listen to more new albums below from Injury Reserve, Iggy Azalea and a host of others.