Lil Nas X Passes DaBaby in Spotify Monthly Listeners, Becomes Most-Streamed Male Rapper on the Platform

Lil Nas X's music speaks for itself, and he's coming out on top against another headline-grabbing rapper this month.

On Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 10), the Georgia-bred rapper shared that his monthly Spotify listeners has surpassed DaBaby's, who is currently engulfed in controversy due to Baby's recent homophobic remarks made at Rolling Loud Miami last month.

In a celebratory tweet, Nas X wrote, "Wow this is insane. this is the most i’ve ever had in my career. thank u to everybody listening."

Currently, Lil Nas X has 52,018,693 monthly Spotify listeners while DaBaby trails behind with 51,882,271. Drake is right after the North Carolina rhymer with 51,393,712 monthly listeners. Of the artists with the top monthly listeners, Nas X is now the most-streamed rapper on the platform.

While Lil Nas X is presumably elated by his latest feat, just last month, he was caught in the crossfire stemming from DaBaby's comments. The Blame It on Baby rhymer spoke of people with HIV, AIDS, gay men and more, offending many in the community and those that support them. While onstage at Rolling Loud in Miami on July 25, DaBaby said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

Baby apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for his insensitive words via a statement on Instagram, but recently deleted the post.

In an effort to defend DaBaby last month, T.I. name-dropped Lil Nas X, comparing Baby's comments to Nas X's music videos and performances.

"If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace... so should dababy," Tip said via Instagram.

T.I. took things a step further and hopped on Instagram Live to share that he feels the gay community is bullying rappers. In the midst of his spiel, Tip suggested that DaBaby's actions shouldn't be met with backlash if Lil Nas X, who is openly gay, can proudly embrace his homosexuality using his platform.

Boosie BadAzz, on the other hand, stood up for DaBaby, but also spewed hatred towards Lil Nas X, labeled Nas X a homophobic slur and even alluded to bringing harm to the "Old Town Road" rapper if Nas X decides to act out a tweet he wrote, which read that Nas X would be nude to perform his new song "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards next month.

Shortly after, Lil Nas X tweeted, "I’m starting to think you niggas gay too cuz yall stay on my dick. Some of y’all not even mad that i’m gay, some of y’all mad that i’m gay and still succeeding." It's unclear who Nas X was referring to, but the comments followed both T.I. and Boosie defending DaBaby and mentioning Nas X.

Either way, congrats to Lil Nas X on becoming Spotify's most-streamed rapper.