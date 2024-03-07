The age of streaming music has given rappers the opportunity to reach audiences around the world—even to continents they've never even performed in. Spotify has grown to be one of hip-hop's most utilized streaming platforms for artists, record labels and media. As its popularity soars, so does the music it serves to its audience. Spotify has nearly 600 songs with over 1 billion streams on the platform. More than 100 of those tracks have been created by rappers, which means hip-hop has a significant chunk of some of the most-listened-to songs in the world. About 20 percent to be exact.

Rap has come incredibly far since it emerged from a Bronx rec room party thrown by DJ Kool Herc 50 years ago. A genre that was was once only heard among friends in the neighborhood has traveled far beyond the city streets to streaming platforms where everyone has access to play the hits. Rappers from all walks of life lay claim to streaming smashes: veterans, the game's top contenders, established artists, controversial stars, respected MCs, rhymers who are no longer with us, some that are currently incarcerated, lauded lyricists, creative outliers and few women.

Ice Cube's "It Was a Good Day," 50 Cent's "In Da Club," Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen," Kodak Black's "Zeze" featuring Travis Scott and Offset, J. Cole's "No Role Modelz," Post Malone's "White Iverson," Nicki Minaj's "Starships," Drake's "Hotline Bling" and XXXTentacion's "Sad!" are just some of the tracks that have made it to Spotify's over 1 billion club. Post has the most songs with over 10 figures while the late XXX is not far behind.

Take a look at 117 hip-hop songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams below.