YG and Mozzy, 42 Dugg, Young Nudy and More – New Projects This Week

The weather is breaking and rappers from different coasts are delivering new music to help warm up the weekend.

California's own YG and Mozzy have teamed up for their joint album, Kommunity Service. The tag team effort, which features cover art that pays homage to the late DMX and Nas in the 1998 film Belly, includes guest appearances from G Herbo, Young M.A, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign and Blxst, who appears on "Perfect Timing," the first single from the LP. According to YG, the effort is "Strictly for the streets." As for Mozzy, the Sacramento, Calif.-bred rhymer said he and YG are "just doing our Kommunity Service. West Coast been closed so it’s time to turn it back up."

Detroit native 42 Dugg also drops his debut album, Free Dem Boyz, a tribute to the incarcerated friends the rapper told XXL about in his Show & Prove interview in the spring issue of the magazine. “They said, ‘Keep going,’” Dugg shared. “‘We living through you.’” Ahead of the LP, the rising rapper partnered up with former 2019 XXL Freshman Roddy Ricch for "4 Da Gang," a uptempo joint that samples rock band Scorpions' 1982 single, "No One Like You." Free Dem Boyz also features the cut "Maybach" with Future, which began trending on social media on Thursday (May 20) due to the presumed mention of Hendrixx's ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey. Other guest appearances include former 2020 XXL Freshman Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel and 4 Pockets Full Inc. artist Rylo Rodriguez.

Young Nudy served up some heat earlier this week too. On Tuesday (May 18), the East Atlanta-born rapper dropped his new album, DR. EV4L. The release has bars from 21 Savage on "Child's Play", G Herbo on "2Face" and Lil Uzi Vert on "Yellow Tape." "Perc 30" is one of the album standouts. "Know I'm ready to go to war with you and all your people (Uh-huh)/Don't you call them peeps/Put your family in your business, boy, you're not street (You're not)/Glock with me, don't want beef (You know)," he raps on the track. This is also Nudy's first offering since his 2020 effort, Anyways. To accompany the arrival of the project, Young Nudy also launched an NFTs collection, comprised of one-of-a-kind album artwork, VIP tickets and unseen Polaroid images signed by the rapper himself.

For more of the new music that has arrived today from artists like Young M.A, Yung Baby Tate, Yung Mal, Mach-Hommy and more, take a look below.