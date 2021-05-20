Future Appears to Call Out Ex-Girlfriend Lori Harvey on New 42 Dugg Song – Listen

Future has an interesting subliminal mention on his new song with 42 Dugg, which began circulating online yesterday.

On Wednesday (May 19), a preview of Dugg and Hendrixx's new track "Maybach," on the CMG Records artist's new album, Free Dem Boyz, which drops at midnight (May 21), made its rounds on the internet. On the record, Future appears to reference his ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey, by way of naming her stepfather, actor-comedian and TV show host, Steve Harvey.

On the bar in question, the Atlanta rapper melodically raps, "Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a bitch to leave."

It's unclear what prompted the presumed shade from Future, but people on social media quickly began sharing their commentary online.

One person tweeted, "I had to unfollow whoever liked that Future and Lori Harvey Tweet Cuz BABY. That’s sum real bum shit. 'Tell Steve Harvey Ion want her' SHE DONT WANT YOUUUU. The delusion of it all."

Another typed, "Yall really gassin’ Future up for bein a lil sour puss ass n*gga?? Tell Steve Harvey iont want her that ain’t cute. He sour cuz Lori happy, just like Ciara happy now. So who don’t want who?? Dafuq? #TheyBOTHUpgraded."

After dating since the fall of 2019, last August, Future and Lori were no longer a couple. In fact, they are both in new relationships. Hendrixx is dating rising Atlanta rapper Dess Dior while Lori has been flaunting her love with actor Michael B. Jordan, whom Steve Harvey is apparently fond of.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March, Steve basically said he didn't care for Lori's prior relationships, but this one with MBJ is different.

"I have tried not to like him,” the famed comedian said of the Black Panther actor. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go…’cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to. But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him. We’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him."

Check out the song and video for 42 Dugg's "Maybach" featuring Future below.

To find more reactions to Future bar, which appears to be about Lori Harvey, keep scrolling.

