The Relationship Advice From Future You Never Knew You Needed

Don’t sleep on the relationship advice toxic king Future dishes out. Whether it’s in the form of emotional lyrics on projects like the R&B-leaning album Hndrxx or in dogging Twitter rants, the Atlanta legend has been passing out free game for years.

On the Southside and Nash B-produced “Turn On Me,” Pluto offers key No. 1, which is to prioritize money over women. Once you get to the bag, that opens up the space to do other things like appreciate your partner. In one of his most recent rants on The Bird, Future urged his followers to cop “her” a Patek if you really love her. By the way, entry-level Patek Philippe watches retail at around $20,000. So the execution of point A is essential to get to point B.

Having a good relationship is all about selection too. We all get caught up in situations that change our feelings over time, but according to the “Throw Away” rapper, there are a few things you can do to minimize the chances of that. In another tweet, the Dungeon Family associate emphasized the importance of getting a “boss bitch.” And vice versa, of course.

Though his guidance often comes off aggressive, Future has cushioned and simplified his words at times too. Back in 2019, he went on social media to stress the importance of encouraging “each other to become better individuals.” As we all should, especially in a romantic sense if you have that desire to become a power couple.

There’s plenty more where that comes from. So now, perfectly fit for Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) this weekend, XXL dug through and highlighted a bunch of relationship advice from Future that you can apply on a daily basis. Check them out below and more importantly, never forget Hendrix's sage advice.