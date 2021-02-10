Valentine's Day is around the corner and love is in the air. Beyond the beats and rhymes, rappers' personal lives involve their relationships—some public and some very private. But fans have watched many hip-hop artists' love lives blossom either on social media or on a reality show.

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves have become one of hip-hop's most popular couples. Besides the way that they both go all out for each other on birthdays—Jayda copped him a rare Richard Mille watch last year and he blessed her with a pink Jeep—they show that their life isn't all about the finer things in life as they come together as parents for their son, Loyal, as well as Jason, Baby's son from a prior relationship.

Saweetie and Quavo are also among today's hottest hip-hop pairings. Saweetie's funny personality brings out the best in Quavo, and judging by their appearances at red carpet events and interactions on social media, they really love each other. This year, the Migos rapper has been sending Saweetie gifts each day leading up to Valentine's Day.

Fans also have been keeping tabs on Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's relationship for over a decade. Initially, they started as friends in 2012, but by 2017, they officially became a couple. The couple, who aren't afraid to show public displays of affection, have even linked up to do music together throughout their career.

And we can't forget about the veteran hip-hop couples. From Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera to DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck, their committed relationships stand the test of time and represent relationship goals for many rap fans.

So in honor of Valentine's Day, XXL highlights hip-hop's favorite couples that fans are in love with right now.