Hip-Hop’s Favorite Couples Right Now Prove Love Is in the Air
Valentine's Day is around the corner and love is in the air. Beyond the beats and rhymes, rappers' personal lives involve their relationships—some public and some very private. But fans have watched many hip-hop artists' love lives blossom either on social media or on a reality show.
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves have become one of hip-hop's most popular couples. Besides the way that they both go all out for each other on birthdays—Jayda copped him a rare Richard Mille watch last year and he blessed her with a pink Jeep—they show that their life isn't all about the finer things in life as they come together as parents for their son, Loyal, as well as Jason, Baby's son from a prior relationship.
Saweetie and Quavo are also among today's hottest hip-hop pairings. Saweetie's funny personality brings out the best in Quavo, and judging by their appearances at red carpet events and interactions on social media, they really love each other. This year, the Migos rapper has been sending Saweetie gifts each day leading up to Valentine's Day.
Fans also have been keeping tabs on Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's relationship for over a decade. Initially, they started as friends in 2012, but by 2017, they officially became a couple. The couple, who aren't afraid to show public displays of affection, have even linked up to do music together throughout their career.
And we can't forget about the veteran hip-hop couples. From Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera to DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck, their committed relationships stand the test of time and represent relationship goals for many rap fans.
So in honor of Valentine's Day, XXL highlights hip-hop's favorite couples that fans are in love with right now.
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves
Although Lil Baby tries to keep his private life off the internet, he's not shy about his devotion to girlfriend Jayda Cheaves and vice versa. Jayda, who gave birth to their son, Loyal, in February of 2019, has showered the My Turn rapper with numerous gifts as a token of her love. For example, on Dec. 3, 2020, which is Lil Baby's birthday, Jayda gifted him a Richard Mille watch reportedly worth $200,000. He's done the same for her plenty of times over the years, with a pink Jeep and a massive diamond chain all within the last year. When it comes to love, Lil Baby and Jayda know what time it is.
Saweetie and Quavo
Saweetie and Quavo are adorable together. Saweetie’s funny personality brings out the best in Quavo. Their swoon-loving `interactions, both on social media and red carpets, prove just how much they're into each other. Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since September of 2018, after he sent a snowflake emoji to her DM.
Are wedding bells in their future? Possibly. In May of 2019, Saweetie caught the bouquet at Quavo's sister's wedding reception. Huncho shared a video on his IG account of his boo catching the bouquet. "Guess we next," he wrote as the caption. Saweetie responded in the comments, “Yesssssir,” with a heart emoji.
Lil Durk and India Royale
Lil Durk and India Royale have been going strong in their three-year relationship. The couple started dating in 2017 and welcomed a baby girl named Willow Banks in October of 2018. The year they started dating, Durkio wrote and released the song "India." He's since recorded two other parts to the song, with "India Pt. 3" being released in 2020 as part of the rapper's The Voice album.
Late last year, he jumped on his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself hugging India. The Chicago rapper also added a jokingly tender message to his boo. “You motivated me all over again when I doubted myself thank you baby @indiaroyale,” he wrote in the caption. “[P.S.] hop in that dm ima k**l you.” Can you feel the love?
G Herbo and Taina Williams
G Herbo is going through a rough patch, but his love for girlfriend, Tiana Williams, remains intact. Although the couple has kept their relationship on the private side, Tiana is currently five months pregnant with Herbo’s baby. The couple have been dating each other since 2019, and have shared several of their special moments with fans.
For the rapper's 24th birthday in 2019, Tiana bought him a pendant that was created with his grandmother's face on it. The moment was captured on video and went viral since Herbo was overcome with emotion when he received the gift and began crying.
On Jan. 1, 2020, G Herbo hopped on his IG page and shared a photo of himself embracing the love of his life. “GOTTA BE 1 OF GODS FAVORITE CUZ MY LIFE JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER!!” he wrote in all caps. “AS LONG AS MY LESSONS BRING MORE BLESSINGS IM STR8 4EVER...HAPPY NEW YEAR!”
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's reported romance is the newest on this list of couples, and their fans are equally excited about it. On the surface, the couple are perfect for each other—both Rocky and RiRi are fashion killas, well-respected by their musical peers and loved by their respective legions of supporters.
Rumors of their relationship started after Rihanna broke up with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January of 2020. Since then, the R&B star and Harlem rapper have been photographed together at various red carpet events and were even flirting with each other during a video interview about their skincare routines for GQ. They were also spotted late last year in Rihanna's native Barbados hugging up on each other.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko
Rap fans have been witnessing Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's relationship blossom for over a decade. Initially, they started out as friends in 2012. In 2016, they dropped the joint album Twenty88. By 2017, they were officially a couple. The pair were initially coy about their relationship early on, but as time went on, the rapper and singer have been open about being an item.
Back in February of 2018, Sean Don posted a headshot of himself on his Instagram page and Jhené responded with some sexually explicit remarks in the comment section. "I wanna hump that face," she wrote, adding, "How you look up at me right before I sit on ur face...Like a pure baby angel."
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset’s romance is a hip-hop love story filled with hurt feelings and reconciliation. Their relationship began in early 2017, and since then, fans have enjoyed watching their marital bliss and drama unfold on social media. They've showcased their funny side—Cardi can't stand when Offset makes tuna fish—and working relationship—"Clout" is a banger.
Their three-year marriage has endured infidelity rumors—on Offset's part—a divorce filing by Bardi in September of 2020, and eventually reconciliation. In October of 2020, Bardi jumped on Instagram Live to explain to fans why she took back Offset. "When people be saying I be doing shit for attention, with this and that, no, I'm just a crazy bitch," she said. "One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a nigga up... I just be starting to miss [him]… It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick."
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Every king needs a queen by his side. For Jay-Z, his queen is none other than R&B icon Beyoncé. Together, they are crazy in love—all puns intended. Hov and Queen Bey’s love story has been one for the ages, and they are still going strong. The hip-hop couple has experienced joyous highs, including the births of their three children—9-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter—and lows like infidelity rumors—as heard on Bey's 2016 Lemonade album and their 2018 joint album, Everything Is Love. In spite of that, Jay and Bey are enjoying the married life and parenthood. The Carters are a true powerhouse couple.
Lil Yatchy and Selangie
Lil Yachty seems to have found a new boo and his fans are here for it. Last December, Lil Boat introduced his new girlfriend, Selangie, on his Instagram account. Selangie is a fashion designer with her own apparel collection, Sel Doval. We can see why Yachty and Selangie are a perfect fit for each other—they both share a unique fashion sense. They've been caught by the paparazzi out in New York shopping and been seen out at events like Playboi Carti's album release party for Whole Lotta Red. Recently, the Atlanta rapper jumped on his Twitter page to share a photo of himself and Sel—rocking matching Prada outfits—on a daily outing in the ATL.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are the ultimate hip-hop couple. Keyshia fell in love with Guwop while bathing him on tour in 2010. "I put him in a shower and just bathed him," she told Page Six in 2017. "I am a traditional Jamaican lady, that is what you do. You take care of your man." When Gucci was serving his three-year bid on federal drug and gun charges, Keyshia would visit him regularly at the prison, without fail. On Dec. 23, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ice Davis. Clearly, Gucci and Keyshia have an unbreakable bond.
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are one of the more established hip-hop couples in the game. They actually met when they were still teenagers, but their love didn't blossom until they were both successful artists in the music industry. Their relationship has experienced its own ups and downs, with Swizz's first wife Mashonda publicly speaking on past issues with the two, but all has been forgiven. Nevertheless, fans love them for their honesty as well as their musicianship. In a March 2020 interview with People, Alicia explained why her decade-long marriage to Swizzy remains strong. "We can both be genuinely honest," she said. "It's the first time I've ever had a relationship that has been so genuine."
Remy Ma and Papoose
Remy Ma and Papoose's love is solid as a rock. The power couple are not shy about showing their inseparable bond on social media. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pap and Remy have also grown closer to their children, including 2-year-old daughter Reminisce. "I love being with my family," Papoose told Claudia Jordan on Fox Soul in July of 2020. "I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I'm just making the best out of it, and we're moving forward." Remy and Papoose represent Black love to the fullest.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Ella "Bands" Rodgriuez
Fans have been loving A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Ella "Bandz" Rodriguez's relationship since 2016. Throughout their five years of being a couple, they've experienced a rollercoaster relationship that has been on display via social media. In 2017, A Boogie and Ella welcomed their first child, Melody Valentine Dubose, to the world. Three years later, they celebrated the birth of their second child, a boy, on June 27, 2020. Judging by their latest Instagram videos, it looks like the couple may be working on baby No. 3.
DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck
For several years, fans have come to know and love DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck. The hip-hop couple love to showcase their family life on social media. Khaled and Tuck have two sons together: 4-year-old Asahd and 1-year-old Aalam Khaled. Last December, Khaled, Tuck and their two boys appeared on the cover of Parents magazine wearing matching tropical-printed ’fits. "The most important thing in my life is my FAMILY and being a parent! FATHERHOOD changed my life!" Khaled tweeted on his Twitter account. DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck are relationship goals.
Mustard and Chanel Dijon
Mustard and his wife, Chanel Dijon, have an everlasting love. The hip-hop couple met when they were 16 years old and have never left each other's side. In October of 2018, Mustard proposed to Chanel; two years later, they legally wed on Oct. 10, 2020, and held a small intimate dinner to celebrate their union. Although Mustard and Chanel postponed their actual wedding ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they plan to hold their official nuptials very soon. Now that's true love.
Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera
Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera are true soulmates. Fans love how committed they are to their marriage and staying together. Furthermore, the hip-hop couple have shared their most intimate details on popular reality shows like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and most recently, Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition. Their six-year marriage—they tied the knot in 2014—has been scarred by infidelity and trust issues. Nevertheless, the pair have managed to keep their marriage intact. In January of 2019, Waka and Tammy renewed their vows in Mexico in a lavish wedding ceremony. "I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again," she told People. "When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his."
Common and Tiffany Haddish
A man loves to see the woman in his life smiling and laughing. So it seems Common enjoys laughing with his boo Tiffany Haddish. Recently, the couple heated up social media with their #SilhouetteChallenge. The steamy clip was so hot that Tiffany lost her wig during their makeout session. In a December of 2020 interview with People, the actress-comedian explained why Common is her better half. "What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations," she told the website. You know what they say: A couple that laughs together, stays together.