Lil Baby's year has been filled with gold and platinum plaques, and his birthday this week was flooded with diamonds. Baby turned 26 years old on Thursday (Dec. 3) and was celebrated in a monumental way.

On Wednesday (Dec. 2), the Quality Control Records artist had a bowling celebration in his hometown of Atlanta and was accompanied by some of his fellow hitmakers like Young Stoner Life Records head honcho Young Thug and signee Gunna. At that particular event, Lil Baby opened a gift from his "We Paid" and "Grace" collaborator 42 Dugg, who spent a bag on an iced-out Audemars Piguet watch for his label boss' big day—Dugg is signed to Baby's 4 Pockets Full imprint as well as Yo Gotti's CMG label.

"The Bigger Picture" artist, whose My Turn album has gone two-times platinum in 2020, also received a diamond knuckle ring that spells out his family nickname "Wham," which was gifted to him by his sons Jason, 5, Loyal,1, and his girlfriend, Jayda, Loyal's mother.

The following day on Dec. 3, the diamonds were dancing from wall to wall at Lil Baby's private Ice Ball event. The function featured Atlanta-based jewelry company Ice Box, who set up showcases of jewelry inside of the birthday party. This was just the tip of the money iceberg—get it?

According to videos from the party, nearly 100 guests arrived to what appeared to be an event tent with pink lighting and white balloons to celebrate the young rhymer. Among rappers like Gunna and 42 Dugg, who were seen partying with the My Turn rapper, Pierre "P" Thomas, cofounder of Quality Control Records, the label Baby is signed to, made an appearance in a big way. P made sure to congratulate the Grammy-nominated rapper by sending him a white Bentley coupe.

Check out the rest of the gifts given to Lil Baby at his star-studded birthday and see how much they all cost below.