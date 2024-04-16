Lil Baby and Dreezy Vehemently Deny Dating Rumor

Lil Baby and Dreezy are both vehemently denying a rumor that they might be dating.

Lil Baby and Dreezy Shoot Down Dating Rumor

On Monday night (April 15), The Shade Room shared a post that implied Baby and Dreezy may have been shacking up over the weekend for the 2024 Coachella Festival. The post, which can be seen below, shows Lil Baby at a rental mansion with mountains in the background. In another slide, Dreezy appears to be showing a video of the same home on her Instagram Story.

Dreezy caught wind of the post first and vehemently denied the speculation. "Yall are reaching! That’s the homie!!" she wrote in the comment section of the post along with several cap emojis.

Lil Baby also weighed in in the comment section typing, "Same house different days y’all be reaching to hard."

Lil Baby Preps New Album

Lil Baby is currently in album mode. Last December, he confirmed he is almost done with his upcoming album, the follow-up to 2022's It's Only Me.

"Don’t Mind Me I’m Just Living Finishing Up The Album," he captioned a set of photos on Instagram.

He most recently dropped the single "Crazy."

Check out the post speculating that Lil Baby and Dreezy might be together and their reactions below.

See Lil Baby and Dreezy's Reaction to Dating Rumor