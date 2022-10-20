Lil Baby Talks Investments, Money Management, Young Thug and More in XXL Digital Cover Story

Lil Baby is in a race of his own. The 27-year-old Atlanta native brought that sentiment to fruition on the cover of his new album, It's Only Me. He's depicted on Mount Rushmore in various stages of his life. Clearly he sees no competition. The project's initial sales projections find him earning the third biggest debut for a rapper this year. As he prepares to celebrate that victory, XXL caught up with the rapper a week before It's Only Me dropped to discuss his new music, investments, great ambitions and much more for his XXL magazine digital cover story and video interview.

The neighborhood hero welcomed XXL inside a Los Angeles mansion in early October, a week before the release of his album. It's been two-and-a-half years since Lil Baby dropped his quadruple-platinum album, My Turn. Since then, he's leveled up both professionally and personally. During the conversation, he details the concept of his third solo LP. While he's focused on the current rollout, Lil Baby is also aware of his legacy. Atlanta rap has a history of heralded artists that have paved the way for the Quality Control Music signee to get into prime position. However, Baby views his spot in ATL's rap history for much more than big numbers from music. Big business investments are also at the top of his mind these days.

Watch Lil Baby discuss his new album, reveal the investments he's made and share advice he's given to Young Thug while in jail in the video interview, plus read his XXL digital cover story at the link below.

Watch Video From Lil Baby's XXL Digital Cover Interview

lil baby xxl digital cover Leland Hayward for XXL loading...