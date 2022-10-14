Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics
Lil Baby's long-awaited new album It's Only Me has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug, "Never Hating."
Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in a video shared on social media. Ever since, fans have been waiting on the song, which finds both rappers flexing about their status over a booming trap instrumental.
The latest duet from the Atlanta rappers follows them collabing on the track "Paid the Fine" on 2021's YSL compilation Slime Language 2 and "We Should" from Baby's previous album My Turn in 2020.
On Monday (Oct. 10), Thugger jokingly threatened Lil Baby on Twitter posting, "Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas 🍼."
Young Thug has been in jail since he was arrested in May in a huge RICO case in Atlanta that charges YSL as being a street gang responsible for several violent crimes.
Check Out the Lyrics to Lil Baby's New Track "Never Hating" Featuring Young Thug Below
VERSE 1 (Lil Baby):
Fresh like the first day of school on the weekend
I put that shit on today for no reason
Got something to smile ’bout I fixed up my teeth
Straight from the lot call up Herm get it geeked up
A thousand horse power my car gotta keep up
Act like I'm slow all the time but I peep stuff
What kid of guy let a bitch keep the beef up?
I let ’em live for a while now the lease up
Nail and a hammer I done built it from the ground up
Brodie said he working but the brick done went and down some
They handled the business I do not go around them
You can get 100 if you want ’em we got pound spots
I'm the one that's really having motion what they talmbout?
Cars I done did that, chains I don't need no mo'
So many clothes starting to feel like a hobo
Every milestone, tryna buy me a new home
Potholes keep on fuckin' up the Forgi's, take the rims off
The way she twist, she suck it like she tryna take the skin off
Bro ’nem in a striker, but it’s good, we swapped the VINS out
Don't bark up this tree, I make the chopper knock his limb off
Thousand dollar after every road, that’s what they hittin' for
All I do is fuck her, I done turned her to a nympho
F.N.'s, Black Outs, G 5s, G4s
Trippin' for the family, I don’t play about my kinfolk
CHORUS (Lil Baby):
I took the guys to L.A. for a business meeting
God watch my friends I can handle my enemies
Fuck I look like having smoke with my min-mes?
Niggas gotta be joking, you kidding' me?
Y'all real kids been small-time ballin', now it's real big
I was standing in the bleachers on some cheerin' shit
Never been a hater I don't care enough
This shit ain't gone stop until they bury us
VERSE 2 (Young Thug):
Fresh off the jet, I end up in the projects
See somethin' I like, no police, I'ma cop it
Don’t follow my page, I post racks every day
For these niggas and bitches that's countin' my pockets
Ooh, hurdle this bitch in Huaraches
Lambo', Ferrari, Bentleys, I got options
I took the private jet out to Nevada
4PF said they got smoke like a rasta
Trenches with me, something seem suspicious, something seeming fishy
I'm four pockets full and look like biscuits
Overprice us and we uppin', uppin'
Foh! Foh! Foh! This sound sound delicious
You can use the dishes in the kitchen cooking
Woop woop litty can't abort the mission
Bitch I got addictions don't do photo pictures
Keep it low and with me
CHORUS (Lil Baby):
I took the guys to L.A. for a business meeting
God watch my friends I can handle my enemies
Fuck I look like having smoke with my min-mes?
Niggas gotta be joking, you kidding' me?
Y'all real kids been small-time ballin', now it's real big
I was standing in the bleachers on some cheerin' shit
Never been a hater I don't care enough
This shit ain't gone stop until they bury us