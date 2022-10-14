Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics

Lil Baby's long-awaited new album It's Only Me has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug, "Never Hating."

Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in a video shared on social media. Ever since, fans have been waiting on the song, which finds both rappers flexing about their status over a booming trap instrumental.

The latest duet from the Atlanta rappers follows them collabing on the track "Paid the Fine" on 2021's YSL compilation Slime Language 2 and "We Should" from Baby's previous album My Turn in 2020.

On Monday (Oct. 10), Thugger jokingly threatened Lil Baby on Twitter posting, "Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas 🍼."

Young Thug has been in jail since he was arrested in May in a huge RICO case in Atlanta that charges YSL as being a street gang responsible for several violent crimes.

Check Out the Lyrics to Lil Baby's New Track "Never Hating" Featuring Young Thug Below

VERSE 1 (Lil Baby):

Fresh like the first day of school on the weekend

I put that shit on today for no reason

Got something to smile ’bout I fixed up my teeth

Straight from the lot call up Herm get it geeked up

A thousand horse power my car gotta keep up

Act like I'm slow all the time but I peep stuff

What kid of guy let a bitch keep the beef up?

I let ’em live for a while now the lease up

Nail and a hammer I done built it from the ground up

Brodie said he working but the brick done went and down some

They handled the business I do not go around them

You can get 100 if you want ’em we got pound spots

I'm the one that's really having motion what they talmbout?

Cars I done did that, chains I don't need no mo'

So many clothes starting to feel like a hobo

Every milestone, tryna buy me a new home

Potholes keep on fuckin' up the Forgi's, take the rims off

The way she twist, she suck it like she tryna take the skin off

Bro ’nem in a striker, but it’s good, we swapped the VINS out

Don't bark up this tree, I make the chopper knock his limb off

Thousand dollar after every road, that’s what they hittin' for

All I do is fuck her, I done turned her to a nympho

F.N.'s, Black Outs, G 5s, G4s

Trippin' for the family, I don’t play about my kinfolk

CHORUS (Lil Baby):

I took the guys to L.A. for a business meeting

God watch my friends I can handle my enemies

Fuck I look like having smoke with my min-mes?

Niggas gotta be joking, you kidding' me?

Y'all real kids been small-time ballin', now it's real big

I was standing in the bleachers on some cheerin' shit

Never been a hater I don't care enough

This shit ain't gone stop until they bury us

VERSE 2 (Young Thug):

Fresh off the jet, I end up in the projects

See somethin' I like, no police, I'ma cop it

Don’t follow my page, I post racks every day

For these niggas and bitches that's countin' my pockets

Ooh, hurdle this bitch in Huaraches

Lambo', Ferrari, Bentleys, I got options

I took the private jet out to Nevada

4PF said they got smoke like a rasta

Trenches with me, something seem suspicious, something seeming fishy

I'm four pockets full and look like biscuits

Overprice us and we uppin', uppin'

Foh! Foh! Foh! This sound sound delicious

You can use the dishes in the kitchen cooking

Woop woop litty can't abort the mission

Bitch I got addictions don't do photo pictures

Keep it low and with me

CHORUS (Lil Baby):

I took the guys to L.A. for a business meeting

God watch my friends I can handle my enemies

Fuck I look like having smoke with my min-mes?

Niggas gotta be joking, you kidding' me?

Y'all real kids been small-time ballin', now it's real big

I was standing in the bleachers on some cheerin' shit

Never been a hater I don't care enough

This shit ain't gone stop until they bury us