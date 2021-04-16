Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Share Slime Language 2 Compilation Album – Listen

Just when the week seemed like it was going to close out with a whimper, this weekend provides some big releases including the latest project from Young Thug and his Young Stoner Life Records crew.

On Friday (April 16), Thugger released the new compilation album Slime Language 2. The new project from Thug and his team features 23 tracks including songs with YSL members Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Duke, HiDoraah, Strick, Dolly White and more, plus guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and others.

Young Thug officially announced the long-awaited album on Monday (April 12) by releasing the album artwork. He later dropped a visual featuring his YSL roster and footage from the studio, presumably recording the album.

Rumors of the project being released first broke towards the end of 2020, when Thug shared an Instagram Story video of himself and his team in the studio. In the clip, they discuss dropping the project on Black Friday of last year (Nov. 26, 2020). Then, in early October of 2020, Thug was a guest on T.I.'s ExpediTIously Podcast along with Benny The Butcher where Thugger talked openly about his upcoming projects.

"I'm doing the Slime Language 2 album. I'm putting that shit out and then I'm putting out my album, Punk," Thug told Tip last year. "I might put out two albums though...I wanna start anew. You know, sometimes the relationship will get old. I just want to start a new relationship with my label."

The original Slime Language album dropped in 2018, and was the Atlanta rapper's first showcase of his upstart imprint. That project features bangers like "Audemar" with Thug and featuring Tracy T in addition to appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Jacquees, Tracey T and Trapboy Freddy. This is Thug's first release of 2021. In May of 2020, he collaborated with Chris Brown on the joint mixtape Slime & B.

Listen to Young Thug's Slime Language 2 compilation album below.

Young Thug and YSL's Slime Language 2 Compilation Album Tracklist

1. "Slatty" featuring Yak Gotti & Lil Duke

2. "Ski"

3. "Diamonds Dancing" featuring Travis Scott

4. "Solid" featuring Drake

5. "Came & Saw" featuring Rowdy Rebel

6. "Paid the Fine" featuring Lil Baby and YTB Trench

7. "Proud of You" featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo

8. "Real" featuring Unfoonk

9. "I Like" featuring Karlae and Coi Leray

10. "Warrior" featuring T-Shyne, Lil Keed and Big Sean

11. "Pots N Pans" featuring Lil Duke and NAV

12. "WokStar" featuring Strick and Skepta

13. "Superstar" featuring Future

14. "Came Out" featuring Lil Keed

15. "Really Be Slime" featuring YNW Melly, Bslime andFN Da Dealer

16. "Take It to Trial" featuring Yak Gotti

17. "Trance" featuring Karlae and Yung Bleu

18. "GFU" featuring Yung Kayo

19. "Moon Man" featuring Strick and Kid Cudi

20. "Como te Llama" featuring HiDoraah

21. "Reckless" featuring Dolly White

22. "That Go!" featuring T-Shyne

23. "My City Remix" featuring YTB Trench

Here’s What Rappers Looked Like Before Their Face Tattoos