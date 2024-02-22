Popeyes Employee Shares Photo of $100 Bills Lil Baby Passed Out to All the Workers

Lil Baby appears to be in a charitable mood these days by giving each employee at an Atlanta Popeyes $100 while he was ordering food.

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), the Facebook user Month Ogltree, who works at an Atlanta Popeyes, shared a few photos of the exciting day he had while on the clock.

"Sooooo (lil baby) just came and blesssss my whole store with $100 each," Ogltree captioned the photos.

One photo showed numerous Popeyes staff members holding up two $50 bills, while another showed Lil Baby sitting in a drive-through in his vehicle and talking to the employees.

This surprisingly isn't the first time Baby has given a Popeyes staff member with a big chunk of change. Back in December of 2021, Baby appeared to be in the holiday spirit and gifted an employee $15,000 for Christmas while ordering food from the drive-through window.

Lil Baby Donates $150,000 to His Old High School

Lil Baby has a long history of putting his money where his mouth is. Back in 2020, the Atlanta rapper created the My Turn Scholarship alongside Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation, Quality Control Music, Wolfpack Global and Motown Records. Baby also donated $150,000 of his own money to his former school, Booker T. Washington High School.

"Every year, I'ma be giving a scholarship, it's gon' be the My Turn Scholarship to somebody at Washington," Baby said in a clip announcing the opportunity. "So it's really gon' be like [to] the best student in each grade or something like that. I ain't really sure how they gon' pass it out."

The scholarship has been given out annually since 2020.

