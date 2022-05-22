Russell Simmons Says KFC and Popeyes Are ‘Poisoning Our People’

Russell Simmons wants fans to watch what they eat. Recently, the former Def Jam Recordings founder said that KFC and Popeyes are “poisoning our people.”

To put it in context, on Saturday (May 21), Russell Simmons slid in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s blog post about Kodak Black liking KFC over Popeyes’ fried chicken. The South Florida rapper tweeted his love for KFC on his Twitter account on Friday (May 20).

“I Like KFC Over Popeyes,” Yak wrote along with a person shrugging emoji. Someone operating KFC’s Twitter account saw Kodak’s tweet and replied, “So do we Yak." Kodak responded, "I'm Dead," along with a skull emoji and a cry-laughing emoji.

Back to the Hollywood Unlocked blog. Uncle Rush caught wind of their IG post featuring Kodak saying that he liked KFC over Popeyes and responded in the comment section. “Both arr poisoning our people,” he wrote with a crying face emoji. The rap mogul added, “Love kodak black” with a heart emoji. Swipe left below.

For those who don't know, Russell Simmons has been a devout vegan for 25 years. Since 1997, the 64-year-old executive has removed animal products from his diet and embarked on his journey of mediation and yogism. So, it shouldn’t be a shock that Uncle Rush is not a fan of people’s consumption of animals.

In the past, Russell has urged his fans to stay away from fast-food restaurants and consider veganism.

Currently, Russell Simmons meditates and offers commentary on his Instagram account. Check out one of his mediative sessions below.