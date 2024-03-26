Boosie BadAzz Insists Kodak Black’s Career Has Gone Downhill Since 6ix9ine Collab

Boosie BadAzz is convinced Kodak Black's career has gone downhill since the South Florida rapper did a song with 6ix9ine last year.

Boosie BadAzz Weighs In on His Beef With Kodak Black

On Monday (March 25), VladTV aired a new segment of their multipart interview with Boosie. During the clip, Vlad asks Boosie to opine on Kodak dissing him on the song "11AM in Malibu" last month.

"What I said really affected him," Boosie says in the clip below about him dissing Kodak in their exchange of insults. "He not letting it go. What I said about [the 6ix9ine collab], it seem like since then, he been downhill. I think he regret what he did with Tekashi."

Yak Faces Backlash for Collaborating With 6ix9ine

Kodak Black collaborated with 6ix9ine on the track "Shaka Laka" last summer, on the heels of Tekashi being beaten up in a Florida gym. Boosie called Yak out for the move, which led to both rappers trading shots on social media and on wax.

See the video of Boosie BadAzz claiming Yak's career has gone downhill since the Florida rapper collaborated with 6ix9ine below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz on VladTV