Kodak Black and Boosie BadAzz’s Beef Due to Yak’s 6ix9ine Collaboration Intensifies

The temperature on Kodak Black and Boosie BadAzz's beef is rising as the two rappers continue to trade shots after Boosie disapproved of Yak collaborating on a new song with 6ix9ine.

Kodak Black and Boosie Beef Intensifies

On Thursday (July 27), Kodak Black sent his latest shot at Boosie for dissing him for doing a song with Tekashi. The South Florida rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story of a man calling out Boosie for his actions in the matter. In the video below, the man refers to Boosie as the "most immature 40-year-old ever." Yak wrote over the video, "Poosie a [clown emoji]."

Never one to hold his tongue, Boosie fired back on Twitter. In the post, Boosie shared a video of Kodak performing. Yak inexplicably pulls down his pants and exposes his rear-end to the people in the front row.

"SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION," Boosie captioned the post. "I KNOW U A TAKE A D**K for 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN WEIRD. U AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET N***A U A CAPPER RAPPER LOL NICKELODEON ASS N***A LOL N***A SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO A**HOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION."

Kodak Black Collabs With 6ix9ine, Faces Backlash From Boosie

On July 20, 6ix9ine announced he had a new track with Kodak Black called "Shaka Laka," which drew the ire of Boosie, who immediately called Kodak out.

"That n***ga Yak f**ked me up," Boosie explained in the video below. "I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg. I know them Zoes f**ked up right now. I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This n**ga ain't got no morals. No principals. Damn, I thought that little n**ga was like that. N**ga ain't no street n**a at all. Damn."

Kodak Black later appeared to respond to Boosie during his set at 2023 Rolling Loud Miami.