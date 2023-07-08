Kodak Black’s Audition for Nickelodeon as a Kid Surfaces – Watch

A video of Kodak Black when he was a kid auditioning for Nickelodeon has surfaced online.

On Saturday (July 8), MyMixtapez posted a video of a young Kodak Black being filmed as he talks about auditioning for the children's network Nickelodeon.

"Yeah, auditioning with Nickelodeon 'cause you know a new show coming out, feel me," he said in the video. "Just, just stay tuned. I'm gon' be on there. I know how to act."

It's unclear when the video was recorded, however, it may have been filmed during the 2000's when the network's popular sketch comedy show All That or teen sitcom iCarly was still in production.

There Are Lots of Old Videos of Rappers Before They Became Famous

Internet sleuths have able to dig up a plethora of old clips featuring rappers before their glow up.

Of course, there are old videos of a young Drake playing the high school teen Jimmy Brooks who gets paralyzed after a school shooting on Degrassi: The Next Generation. Meanwhile, in April of 2022, fans found a dated video of Fivio Foreign being an audience member on The Steve Wilkos Show. The clip of him making a wild face appears in season seven, episode 36 of the show, which aired in November of 2013.

And some of you may not know that Offset was a pretty good dancer before becoming a rapper. In Whitney Houston's 2011 music video for "Whatchulookinat," a young Offset can be seen dancing. He is the kid in the gray suit who appears to be doing the Harlem shuffle dance move. The first close-up is around the 51-second mark of the video and continues on and off until the song ends.