Check Out These Sightings of Rappers Before They Were Famous

As much as rappers are in the public eye, they're normal people who did normal things before the fame. Every once in a while, footage surfaces on the internet of an artist before the glow up. In some instances, those clips come from a celebrities childhood. Take for example the torch-bearers of Lil Wayne’s YMCMB collective. A few years back, a newscast of an elementary-aged Nicki Minaj made waves among fans. In the instance from an unidentified time period, Onika speaks about her future aspirations of working in the medical field, though she opted for the music industry down the line instead. Another example is Drake, who was hired on Degrassi: The Next Generation as a teenager. Drizzy’s show character Jimmy Brooks was later commemorated by the 21 Savage-collaboration “Jimmy Crooks” in 2022.

Other times, rappers have been caught being flies on the wall. Back in 2013, Fivio Foreign was an audience member on The Steve Wilkos Show, something that fans didn’t discover until 2023. Sukihana had a similar moment of discovery when folks dug up the fact that she was featured on The Jerry Springer Show in 2018. Elsewhere, a handful of rappers have made cameos in music videos, too. Like that one time Cardi B was featured in a music video for 2013's “Tadow” by N.O.R.E. or when Gunna was seen cooling in the back of Young Thug's 2015 music video for "With That."

All in all, plenty of artists have been caught in 4K pre-fame. Here, XXL takes a quick dive into rapper sightings that preceded their rise in the music video. Check out the rappers before they were famous below.