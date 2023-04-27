Sukihana Performance on Jerry Springer Show Resurfaces Following His Passing – Watch

Following the news that famed TV show host Jerry Springer has passed away, a clip of Sukihana performing on The Jerry Springer Show has resurfaced.

In the video, which was reposted by Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram account on Thursday (April 27), Sukihana can be seen walking around the balcony of the show’s venue performing her once viral anthem "5 Foot Freestyle," which was released in 2017.

This specific Jerry Springer episode is titled Sex for Rent, and came out in early May of 2018. So how did Sukihana get involved? Well, a woman by the name of Nyish came to Jerry with a concern that her eight-year relationship was being "hacked by social media." Niysh went on to express how frustrated she was that her longtime boyfriend C-Food was prioritizing making social media content over being concerned for her well-being.

After Jerry asked if the boyfriend, an aspiring social media influencer, was having sex with the women, Niysh responded, "He may be having sex with them because there’s this one girl, he started making videos with her not too long ago. Her name is Sukihana. Ever since he started making videos with her, he’s on the phone all hours of the night, texting, he gets dressed and goes out the house without telling me where he’s going."

After C-Food came out and doubled down on what he was stamping as nothing but a professional relationship, Sukihana came out performing "5 Foot Freestyle" and reciting lyrics such as, "I'm 5 foot but my throat 6'6"/I'm a ratchet b***h, suck a mean d**k/You mad 'cause your pu**y ain't fat like this/And your man eat the pu**y like chicken nuggets."

After giving fans a free performance, she eventually made her way down to the stage and confirmed that she didn't sleep with C-Food. Unlike the usual events of the show, no blows were thrown.

Since the clip resurfaced online, Suki hasn’t addressed the appearance on the show. But fans seem to be having a field day as they've flooded Hollywood Unlocked's comment section with laughing emojis.

That wasn't Suki's final run with Jerry. A few years later, Sukihana ended up joining Jerry again on another telecast called Judge Jerry Springer in 2021. For that, Suki was suing her cousin over stolen song lyrics and liquor bottles.

Jerry Springer passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 79 due to an undisclosed illness.

This isn't the first time recently a video has surface of a rapper on a talk show. Last week, video of a young Fivio Foreign on the Steve Wilkos Show popped up online.

See Video of Sukihana Performing on the Jerry Springer Show Below