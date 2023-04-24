NLE Choppa Releases ‘Slut Me Out (Remix)’ Video With Sukihana on OnlyFans

NLE Choppa is cashing in when it comes to the explicit version of a new video for his "Slut Me Out (Remix)" with Sukihana. The Memphis rapper has released the NSFW video on OnlyFans.

On Sunday (April 23), NLE Choppa announced that he was releasing an OnlyFans version of the video. By 8 p.m. PST last night, the visual was released. "F**K It, Me And

@sukihanagoat Dropping At 8PM PT, 'Slut Me Out' Remix PT 2‍‍ #SlutMeOut," he tweeted.

"'SLUT ME OUT' REMIX TAPE/VIDEO OUT NOW ON ONLYFANS <LINK IN BIO !! he posted on Instagram.

The new video shows nudity, Suki simulating the act of oral sex and Choppa pretending to have sex. Some fans on social media are asking if the new visual is actually a music video or a sex tape. The song itself features a verse from Sukihana. The original remix version, which dropped on April 7, includes a verse from rising rapper Sexyy Red.

Suki raps, "You can pistol whip me like I'm Miami, NLE, you need a ratchet b***h like Sukihana/From the back, the coochie like a Gucci wallet/Tight p***y and snatch his condom I eat the d**k with some Benihanas." NLE Choppa delivers X-rated lines like, "Rip off my shirt if you love me (Sexy)/Spit in my face when you f**k me (Come sex me)/Play with my gooch while you suck me (Don't tеxt me)/Eat the d**k like you was ugly."

Earlier this month, NLE Choppa went viral when a clip from behind the scenes of the music video shoot in Miami began making its rounds on Instagram and Twitter. In the video, Choppa is shown walking both Sukihana and Sexxy Red by their hair.

On April 12, NLE Choppa sat down with The Breakfast Club to address the backlash he received for what many perceived to be him walking the women like a dog. He explained that Sexyy Red asked him to grab her hair and he obliged. Watch him tell the story at the 32:59-mark in the video below.

To access Choppa's new video, his OnlyFans subscription costs $24.99. See NLE Choppa's "Slut Me Out (Remix)" video on OnlyFans here.

Watch a Preview of NLE Choppa's "Slut Me Out (Remix)" Video With Sukihana on OnlyFans Below