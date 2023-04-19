NLE Choppa Called Out by Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend for Being Absent Dad, Shooting His Shot at Meagan Good

NLE Choppa has run into some future baby mama drama after continually flirting with actress Meagan Good.

On Tuesday (April 18), NLE Choppa's pregnant ex-girlfriend Marissa Da'Nae put the Memphis rapper on blast, claiming he is an absent father, in the wake of Choppa making headlines for swooning over Meagan Good in interviews and on social media.

"I really been trying to hold it down and keep it together," Marissa wrote in an Instagram Story post. "But I’m honestly just fed tf up. You constantly trying to holla at folks, take folks on dates and etc but you have failed to show up for your child! That YOU PAID FOR ME TO HAVE! You think because you may pay a doctor bill or send a few dollars for certain shit that changes the fact that you’re absent as fuck. I’ve had 31 appointments since we’ve placed our child in my stomach and you haven’t shown up to one because you're working and busy."

She continued: "I accepted it for the moment but you’re telling me, you don’t got no time for doctor’s appointments but you got time to wanna take folks on vegan dates? You got time to wanna continue to shoot your shot but not for your kid?? You got time to wanna fall in love with someone else and age ain't nothing but a number but you have not showed up for your child."

NLE Choppa initially shot his shot at Meagan Good during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked back in March. Meagan responded by saying Choppa was too young for her.

That hasn't stopped NLE Choppa from continuing to flirt with the recently divorced actress in interviews and on social media.

NLE Choppa flirt with Meagan Good. nlechoppamusic/Instgram loading...

NLE Choppa also recently admitted he tried to holla at Ice Spice and might be the reason she changed her phone number.

Last March, NLE Choppa and Marissa announced she'd suffered a miscarriage. They are attempting to conceive again via IVF.

See NLE Choppa's Ex-Girlfriend Putting Him on Blast for Flirting With Meagan Good Below