NLE The Great Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Awkward Moment With Actor Jonathan Majors in Recent Interview

NLE The Great, formerly known as NLE Choppa, reveals the reason behind his awkward moment with Jonathan Majors during a recent sit-down on Kirk Franklin's YouTube show.

Last Friday (Oct. 17), TMZ caught up with the rapper and questioned him about the viral moment on a recent episode of the Den of Kings show, where Majors bluntly told NLE to read the Bible again when the rapper questioned Christian practices.

"I feel like it's not an issue with Majors," NLE told TMZ. "I do feel like it was tension going into the interview on his behalf because I've publicly said things complimenting [his reported wife] Megan Good about her looks and stuff."

"I respect whatever union y'all have," NLE continued. "During the interview, it was moments where it felt forced. It felt unnatural how he was bringing her into the equation...I just knew what was really going on behind the scenes. I knew that was something he was pressed about."

In 2023, shortly before Megan Good and Jonathan Majors started dating, NLE The Great shot his shot at Megan during an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. Megan responded by saying the rapper was too young for her. However, he continued to flirt with the actress on social media, to the chagrin of his child's mother, who called him out for thirsting over the actress.

Watch NLE The Great Talking About His Awkward Moment With Jonathan Majors