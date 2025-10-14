NLE The Great Says He Took a Break From Music to Get His Spirit Right

NLE The Great, formerly NLE Choppa, recently opened up about taking a hiatus from music to get his spirit right.

On Oct. 10, the Memphis rapper was a guest on gospel singer Kirk Franklin's Den of Kings YouTube channel along with Dr. Jay Barnett, comedian KevOnStage, Ray J, and actor Jonathan Majors, for a roundtable conversation. During the chat, NLE talked about taking a four-month break from music.

"I just sat down for three or four months. I took a break," NLE revealed. "I could have made 4, 5, 6, $10 million. I left it all on the plate to sit down because something in my spirit wasn't right."

NLE says that during that time, he returned to his roots in Memphis and got grounded. He went on a 112-day "seek" where he journaled in nature and got closer to God.

"He gave me dreams," NLE continued. "People that I needed to get away from, snakes, rats, whoever. He put everything under a microscope in my life."

While NLE has been on a deep spiritual journey, he still has questions about institutional religion. During the chat, he also voiced opposition to Christians praising Jesus instead of God, to which Jonathan Major responded by telling NLE to reread the Bible.

Despite his raunchy content, NLE The Great has been on a spiritual journey throughout his career. He appeared to take another step over the summer, when he announced he would be going by the name NLE The Great and released the song "Messiah."

Watch NLE The Great Talking About His Spiritual Journey and Musical Hiatus