NLE The Great Reflects on Old Tweet About Taking His Own Life

NLE The Great reflects on an old tweet he shared about taking his own life.

On Dec. 6, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper shared a post on X addressing a concerning five-year-old tweet he posted about committing suicide.

"I see this post always resurfacing," NLE posted over the weekend. "Just want to be vocal, I was seriously preparing to bring demise upon myself and for those who have a similar battle I am living testament to keep going, push through your trials, triumph awaits you ! The best thing I never did was take my life."

The old post NLE is referencing was originally shared on March 14, 2020.

“Imma Kill Myself The Last Day Of December 2020 Y’all Better Enjoy Me While Y’all Can," NLE wrote at the time. "My music gone live for me Imma be with yall. I promise. My music gon let you know everything you need to know. Love y'all."

That June, the rapper's daughter, Clover, was born. Two months later, he tweeted that he was no longer suicidal.

"I WONT Kill Myself Last Day Of December," he typed on X. He later cited his daughter's birth as the reason he had a change of heart.

During a 2022 interview with VladTV, NLE talked about the circumstances surrounding the concerning posts. He explained that he was in a dark time in his life, which, combined with heavy drug use, made him feel like living no longer mattered.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

